Mercedes served up a mauling Saturday afternoon as the Tigers rolled to a dominant 68-0 win over PSJA Memorial at PSJA ISD Stadium. The win improves Mercedes’ record to 3-0 on the year and 1-0 in District 16-5A Division I play, as the Wolverines drop to 0-2 overall.

Mercedes junior quarterback Michael Cisneros and senior receiver Josiah Cantu got the scoring started for the Tigers during the first quarter as the duo connected on a pair of touchdown passes from 20 and 34 yards out.

The Tigers never looked back.

Cisneros went on to throw two more first half touchdown passes to Joseph Rocha and Tyrell Treviño, and running backs Miguel Jimenez and Jordan Gonzales both converted rushing touchdowns. Cisneros finished with 208 passing yards and four passing touchdowns in one half of action as he and a majority of other starters sat out the second half.

The Tigers kept the Wolverines off the scoreboard and out of the end zone with a stingy defense that feasted off turnovers and bent but never broke.

To end the first half, the Mercedes defense forced four straight turnovers including interceptions by Allan Gonzalez and Simon Aguilera. To start the second, Mercedes’ Jaden Gonzalez picked off a PSJA Memorial pass and returned it 30-yards to the house for a Tigers’ defensive touchdown.

PSJA Memorial senior quarterback Michael Reyes led the Wolverines with over 150 yards passing and senior receiver Steve Tijerina racked up the catches with 10 receptions for 69 yards.

Next up for the Wolverines is a rivalry game against PSJA Southwest (1-1, 0-0) scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday at PSJA Stadium in Pharr.

Meanwhile, Mercedes (3-0, 1-0) will have a week off before returning to action against PSJA Southwest on Nov. 13 at Tiger Stadium in Mercedes.

