Photo Gallery: Mercedes defeats PSJA Memorial 68-0 Joel Martinez - October 31, 2020 Mercedes quarterback Michael Cisneros (4) attempts a pass against PSJA Memorial in a District 16-5A DI game at PSJA ISD Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Mercedes running back Miguel Jimenez (2) carries the ball through the PSJA Memorial defense in a District 16-5A DI game at PSJA ISD Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Mercedes running back Miguel Jimenez (2) carries the ball against PSJA Memorial in a District 16-5A DI game at PSJA ISD Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Mercedes wide receiver Josiah Cantu (1) makes the catch before driving into the endzone against PSJA Memorial in a District 16-5A DI game at PSJA ISD Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Mercedes running back Miguel Jimenez (2) carries the ball against PSJA Memorial's Arath Oyervides (28) in a District 16-5A DI game at PSJA ISD Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Mercedes Jordan Gonzales (13) pulls away from PSJA Memorial defensive player Jaryd Amaro (2) as he carries the ball in a District 16-5A DI game at PSJA ISD Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Mercedes quarterback Michael Cisneros (4) passes the ball under pressure against PSJA Memorial in a District 16-5A DI game at PSJA ISD Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Mercedes wide receiver Tyrell Trevino (6) carries the ball against PSJA Memorial in a District 16-5A DI game at PSJA ISD Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Mercedes running back Miguel Jimenez (2) carries the ball against PSJA Memorial in a District 16-5A DI game at PSJA ISD Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)