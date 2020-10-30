Flash Briefing-NewsLocalLocal NewsMultimediaPhotos Photo Gallery: Kamala Harris in the Rio Grande Valley Delcia Lopez - October 30, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt Sen. Kamala Harris waves to the crowd gathered in the parking lot at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley campus on Friday in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | dlopez@themonitor.com) Senator Kamala Harris speaks to the crowd that gathered in the parking lot at UTRGV Campus on Friday,Oct.30,2020 in Edinburg, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris greets the crowd at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Edinburg campus, Friday, Oct.30, 2020 in Edinburg, Texas. . Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Rep. Joaquin Castro, Beto O’Rourke, Rep. Henry Cuellar, Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, Sen. Kamala Harris and Julian Castro wave to the crowd gathered in the parking lot at UTRGV Campus on Friday in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | dlopez@themonitor.com) Rep.Joaquin Castro and Beto O’Rourk wave to the crowd that gathered in the parking lot at UTRGV Campus on Friday,Oct.30,2020 in Edinburg, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Senator Kamala Harris points while singing along with the crowd that gathered in the parking lot at UTRGV Campus on Friday,Oct.30,2020 in Edinburg, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Senator Kamala Harris speaks to the crowd that gathered in the parking lot at UTRGV Campus on Friday,Oct.30,2020 in Edinburg, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Senator Kamala Harris speaks to the crowd that gathered in the parking lot at UTRGV Campus on Friday,Oct.30,2020 in Edinburg, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com What’s up Rio Grande? It’s so good to be with you. It’s good to be in the Valley, she said as she walked around the stage in white Chuck Taylor Converse sneakers that donned a 2020 logo on them. ‘You are going to make the difference. This election is about you.’ Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Harris touched on everything from racial injustice to criminal justice reform to climate change, urging voters to support their agendas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com And one day in the future our children, our grandchildren, others, are going to look in our eyes and they will ask us, ‘Where were you at that moment?’ And what we are going to tell them is, ‘We were hanging out at UT Rio Grande Valley this Friday afternoon on the last day of early voting.’ Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Ofelia De La Garza of Alamo as she listend to Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris during an event at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Edinburg campus, Friday, Oct.30, 2020 in Edinburg, Texas. . Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com The stage was set for Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Edinburg campus, Friday, Oct.30, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com California Sen. Kamala Harris landed at McAllen Miller International Airport at about 3:30 p.m. Friday and spent nearly 30 minutes trying to rally Valley voters outside the university, where she outlined some of the major points her party has been stressing. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Photo Gallery: Hidalgo plays La Feria in District 16-4A DI game Beto O’Rourke humors local political supporters during block walk Joined by high-profile Dems, VP candidate rallies support at UTRGV Opposing factions play blame game in Donna municipal election Donna man threatens to shoot women after dog gets in yard