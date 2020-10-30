SportsHigh SchoolMultimediaPhotos Photo Gallery: Hidalgo plays La Feria in District 16-4A DI game Joel Martinez - October 30, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt La Feria quarterback Dario Sanchez (12) hands off to Dereck Perez (21) in a District 16-4A DI game against at Bill Pate Stadium on Friday, Oct. 29, 2020, in Hidalgo. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) La Feria’s Dereck Perez (21) carries the ball in a District 16-4A DI game against Hidalgo at Bill Pate Stadium on Friday, Oct. 29, 2020, in Hidalgo. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Hidalgo’s Jacob Martinez (1) celebrates his touchdown against La Feria in a District 16-4A DI game at Bill Pate Stadium on Friday, Oct. 29, 2020, in Hidalgo. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Hidalgo’s Jacob Martinez (1) carries the ball against La Feria in a District 16-4A DI game at Bill Pate Stadium on Friday, Oct. 29, 2020, in Hidalgo. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Hidalgo’s Zachary Carrera (30) carries the ball against La Feria in a District 16-4A DI game at Bill Pate Stadium on Friday, Oct. 29, 2020, in Hidalgo. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Hidalgo’s Zachary Carrera (30) attempts to avoid a tackle while carrying the ball from La Feria’s EJ Serna (9) in a District 16-4A DI game at Bill Pate Stadium on Friday, Oct. 29, 2020, in Hidalgo. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Hidalgo’s Zachary Carrera (30) celebrates a touchdown with teammate Kyle Perales (86) against La Feria in a District 16-4A DI game at Bill Pate Stadium on Friday, Oct. 29, 2020, in Hidalgo. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Hidalgo’s Jacob Martinez (1) attempts to move the ball forward against La Feria defenders in a District 16-4A DI game at Bill Pate Stadium on Friday, Oct. 29, 2020, in Hidalgo. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Hidalgo’s Zachary Carrera (30) attempts to move pasted La Feria defender Elijah Vela (8) as he carries the ball in a District 16-4A DI game at Bill Pate Stadium on Friday, Oct. 29, 2020, in Hidalgo. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Hidalgo’s Zachary Carrera (30) carries the ball against La Feria in a District 16-4A DI game at Bill Pate Stadium on Friday, Oct. 29, 2020, in Hidalgo. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Hidalgo head football coach Monty Stumbaugh gives direction during a timeout against La Feria in a District 16-4A DI game at Bill Pate Stadium on Friday, Oct. 29, 2020, in Hidalgo. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Hidalgo’s Zachary Carrera (30) carries the ball against La Feria in a District 16-4A DI game at Bill Pate Stadium on Friday, Oct. 29, 2020, in Hidalgo. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Hidalgo’s Jacob Martinez (1) carries the ball against La Feria in a District 16-4A DI game at Bill Pate Stadium on Friday, Oct. 29, 2020, in Hidalgo. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Hidalgo’s Dakoda Cervantes (12) points down field before a play in a District 16-4A DI game against La Feria at Bill Pate Stadium on Friday, Oct. 29, 2020, in Hidalgo. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Hidalgo’s Zachary Carrera (30) dives across the goal line against La Feria in a District 16-4A DI game at Bill Pate Stadium on Friday, Oct. 29, 2020, in Hidalgo. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Hidalgo’s Zachary Carrera (30) carries the ball against La Feria in a District 16-4A DI game at Bill Pate Stadium on Friday, Oct. 29, 2020, in Hidalgo. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Hidalgo downs La Feria for district crown in The Monitor’s GOTW Gonzalez caps Raiders’ fourth-quarter rally to beat Edinburg North Photo Gallery: Mission shuts out PSJA 30-0 Mission flexes defensive muscle in shutout win over PSJA High Photo Gallery: Chad Wolf commemorates new sections of border wall