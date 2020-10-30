Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris touched down at McAllen International Airport at 3:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Harris deplaned shortly afterward and took a couple of questions from reporters on the tarmac.

“Hi guys. It’s great to be here in the Rio Grande Valley… ” she said as she greeted reporters.

Harris was asked about flipping the state and if that was the reason for the attention on Texas. She said her focus is on every state and earning the vote.

The U.S. senator from California is scheduled to visit the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Edinburg campus for an outdoor event before leaving for Houston, the final stop on her last-minute Lone Star State campaign tour.

This is a developing story.