Hidalgo polling site shut down after poll worker tests positive for COVID-19

A Hidalgo County polling location has been shut down after a poll worker tested positive, the county elections administrator, Yvonne Ramon, announced Friday.

The polling location at Hidalgo City Hall, at 704 E. Ramon Ayala Drive, was shut down at around 4:30 p.m. Friday, about two-and-a-half hours before it was scheduled to close, out of an abundance of caution, Ramon said in a news release issued by the county.

City officials will be disinfecting the polling location and other parts of city hall over the weekend, the release stated, so that the location will be available on Election Day on Tuesday, according to the release.

“We recognize the danger of this disease and we also recognize the concerns that voters have about voting this year,” Ramon stated. “That is why we moved quickly to shut down the affected polling location and redirect voters who wanted to use that location to other polling locations.”

People registered to vote in Hidalgo County can vote at any polling location both during early voting and on Election Day.

Safety measures such as facial coverings, the use of gloves by election workers, and frequent disinfection of voting machines will continue to be implemented, according to Ramon.

“We recognize the importance of all elections so we are working diligently to keep our election workers safe as well as looking out for the safety of voters,” she said.

Details about the election worker that tested positive were not disclosed.