Hidalgo County reports 5 more virus deaths

Hidalgo County reported 123 new cases of COVID-19 Friday and five more deaths related to the virus.

The county reported 179 individuals remained hospitalized with the virus Friday, 60 of them in intensive care units.

“As we head into Halloween, Dia de los Muertos and Election Day, I ask everyone to play it safe: wear facial coverings and avoid large crowds,” Judge Richard F. Cortez wrote in a news release. “Take a moment to remember those who have died and, like me, send a prayer of condolence to their loved ones.”

So far there have been 35,785 confirmed cases of the virus in the county and 1,952 deaths.