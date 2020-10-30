Feast of Sharing to donate meals to food banks

H-E-B’s annual Feast of Sharing will be different this year.

The Texas-based grocery chain says throughout Nov. and Dec., H-E-B’s Feast of Sharing will donate more than 340,000 meals to hunger relief organizations and food banks in Texas and Mexico.

Although this year’s H-E-B Feast of Sharing will not include the traditional in-person dinner events and volunteer opportunities, H-E-B will make monetary and food donations to 18 Texas food banks and more than 40 hunger relief agencies such as Meals on Wheels.

Since 1989, the H-E-B Feast of Sharing has invited people to celebrate the holidays with food, music, and good cheer. The free holiday feasts bring together family, friends and neighbors, and provides H-E-B an opportunity to give thanks to its loyal customers, regularly serving more than 250,000 meals annually.