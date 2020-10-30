EDINBURG — Police here are investigating the deaths of a 25-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman found in a second-story apartment Friday morning.

Edinburg police spokeswoman Arielle Benedict said authorities responded to the Schunior Village Apartments for a welfare call at 9:48 a.m.

“When officers arrived on scene they discovered a broken window. Officers made entry through window to check status,” Benedict said via text.

There is no threat to the public, she added.

Police are withholding the names of the man and woman pending notification of next of kin.

Benedict said no other information will immediately be released as the investigation is ongoing.

At the scene, people who live in the apartment complexes just west of the University of Texas at the Rio Grande Valley campus described the neighborhood as quiet.

Several people asked reporters on scene why the police were there.

An officer stood outside the second-floor apartment as investigators occasionally entered and exited the apartment with brown paper bags used for evidence.

When the door opened, a Christmas tree with blinking lights could be seen.