Edinburg police investigating 2 deaths

Edinburg police are investigating the deaths of a man and a woman found inside a residence in the 800 block of Russian Avenue Friday morning.

Police spokeswoman Arielle Benedict said officers responded to the location at 9:48 a.m. after responding to a welfare concern.

Police found the bodies of a man and woman inside.

As of now, police are not identifying the deceased pending the notification of next of kin.

Authorities aren’t releasing anymore information, but Benedict said investigators are confident there is no threat to the public.