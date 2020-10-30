Two women were arrested again on mail theft charges last week after Edinburg police linked the pair to four more stolen packages.

Edinburg police initially arrested 21-year-old Edinburg resident Jalen Adriana Marie Parrao and 22-year-old McAllen resident Maria Isabel Sanchez on June 11 for theft of mail.

They were arrested again last Saturday after detectives connected them to four more package thefts involving four alleged victims.

Police say they both waived their Miranda Rights and admitted to driving around and stealing the packages.

The investigation into them began on May 27 when a man called police to report that a package containing an Apple Macbook Pro that was delivered to his residence was missing.

Surveillance video from his residence showed a woman exiting a Chevy Spark outside his house and taking the package.

Police discovered that vehicle belonged to Parrao.

Parrao and Sanchez received $4,000 in bonds and bailed out of jail Monday, records show.