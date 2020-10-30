Donna man threatens to shoot women after dog gets in yard

A 53-year-old Donna man remains jailed on $150,000 in bonds for threatening to shoot two of his neighbors after their dog got on his property.

Timothy Wayne Hanna is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Donna police say the altercation began at around 2 p.m. Wednesday when a woman’s dog went onto his neighbor’s property in the 400 block of Apollo Circle.

The reporting party told police that when her daughter went over to get the dog a woman exited the residence with a rifle “wanting” to shoot the dog.

The woman’s daughter and the neighbor with the rifle got into a verbal argument, shoved each other before the neighbor slapped her daughter, according to the probable cause affidavit.

“(The woman) stated that at that point she saw a shirtless male subject wearing dark pants and with a gun holstered. (The woman) stated that at that point she observed when the male subject yelled at her daughter ‘don’t touch her she is pregnant you want me to shoot.’ (The woman) stated that she observed the male subject unholster his gun and point it at her daughter,” the probable cause affidavit states.

The woman told police she yelled at the man “why was he doing that to her daughter” and that’s when the man pointed the gun at her and said “you want me to shoot you instead,” which he said five times, according to police.

He also has a warrant for unlawful carrying of a weapon out of the Amarillo area, records show.