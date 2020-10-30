BY IVAN PALACIOS | SPECIAL TO THE MONITOR

EDINBURG — The Edinburg High Bobcats bounced back from a Week 1 loss with a dominating 38-14 victory over the Edinburg Economedes Jaguars on Friday night at Richard F. Flores Stadium.

“We made some changes,” Bobcats head coach, J.J. Leija said. “We played a tough team last week. We have a lot of youth out there. We have some inexperienced (players) out there. They were out there like deer in headlights. But they grew up tonight.”

Led by senior workhorse running back Shandon Woodard, the Bobcats jumped out to an early 7-0 lead. Woodard broke the game open with a 45-yard touchdown run down the sideline on the first offensive play of the game.

Following a quick forced punt by the Edinburg defense, Woodard picked up right where he left off, breaking free for a 23-yard touchdown run down the middle to put the Bobcats up 14-0 with 9:09 minutes left in the first quarter.

The defenses took over for the remainder of the first quarter as the teams exchanged punts over the following four possessions.

Taking over with 1:34 left in the first, Woodard once again showcased his powerful running style, breaking multiple tackles and carrying defenders down the sideline for a 33-yard gain putting the Bobcats in scoring position.

Facing a third-and-goal, Bobcats quarterback Rolando Abrego rolled out to his right and connected with do-it-all player Emmanuel Duron for a 6-yard touchdown pass for a 21-0 lead with 10:04 left in the half.

On the ensuing possession, the Jaguars looked to claw their way back into the game as wide receiver Victor Salinas made a juggling 60-yard catch down the sideline setting up his team with a first-and-goal on the 1-yard line.

Economedes running back Fermin Hernandez capped off the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run making the score 21-7 with 7:53 remaining in the second.

Duron added to the Bobcats lead, kicking a 32-yard field goal giving Edinburg a 24-7 lead going into the half.

Following an offensive showcase in the first half, it was the defenses that stole the show in the third quarter as neither team could get the ball moving.

With 2:46 left in the third, the Bobcats defense put their mark on the game as cornerback Ben Gonzalez hauled in an interception. The Edinburg offense capitalized off the turnover as Woodard took a middle screen 35 yards setting the Bobcats up in Jaguars territory.

Abrego finished the drive with a 17-yard keeper giving the Bobcats a 31-7 lead. The Bobcats added one last touchdown late in the fourth when Duron punched it in for a 2-yard touchdown with 4:33 left in the game.

Duron finished with two total touchdowns, five extra points and a 32-yard field goal. Woodard added two touchdowns and more than 100 yards rushing.

Jaguars wide receiver Cody Salas added a touchdown at the end of regulation for the final tally.