Photo Gallery: Mission shuts out PSJA 30-0 Delcia Lopez - October 29, 2020 Mission defenders Justin Soto (5) and Luis Balderas (29) sack PSJA High Jaime Lopez (7) during the first half of a high school football game at PSJA Stadium on Thursday, Oct.29,2020 in Pharr. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Mission's Damien Gonzalez (27) high steps a PSJA defender Esteban Martinez (14) and Jesus Martinez during the first half of a high school football game at PSJA Stadium on Thursday, Oct.29,2020 in Pharr. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com MIssion's Jose Cortez (1) mishandles a pass in the end zone against PSJA High Oziel Castillo (20) during the first half of a football game at PSJA Stadium on Thursday, Oct.29,2020 in Pharr. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Mission's Jude Jaime (23) zeros in on PSJA Jaime Lopez (7) during the first half of a high school football game at PSJA Stadium on Thursday, Oct.29,2020 in Pharr. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Mission's Jose Ortiz (81) is given chase by PSJA High defender Esteban Martinez (14) during the first half of a high school football game at PSJA Stadium on Thursday, Oct.29,2020 in Pharr. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Mission Luis Briseño (23) sacks PSJA High Jaime Lopez (7) during the first half of a high school football game at PSJA Stadium on Thursday, Oct.29,2020 in Pharr. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Mission's Dante Lopez(43) applies pressure on PSJA High Jamie Lopez (7) during the first half of a high school football game at PSJA Stadium on Thursday, Oct.29,2020 in Pharr. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Mission's Damien Gonzalez (27) with a stiff arm against PSJA defender during the first half of a high school football game at PSJA Stadium on Thursday, Oct.29,2020 in Pharr. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com