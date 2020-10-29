Local NewsMultimediaPhotos Photo Gallery: Chad Wolf commemorates new sections of border wall Joel Martinez - October 29, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt A U.S. Border Patrol agent stands in front of a new section of the border wall on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Acting Homeland Secretary Chad Wolf walks to give a give a speech in front of a new section of the border wall on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Acting Homeland Secretary Chad Wolf gives a speech in front of a new section of the border wall on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Acting Homeland Secretary Chad Wolf walks to give a speech in front of a new section of the border wall on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Acting Homeland Secretary Chad Wolf listens to questions posed from the press during a speech in front of a new section of the border wall on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) U.S. Border Patrol agents listen to Acting Homeland Secretary Chad Wolf give a speech in front of a new section of the border wall on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) A U.S. Border Patrol agent walks up to a new section of the border wall before the arrival of Acting Homeland Secretary Chad Wolf on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Acting Homeland Secretary Chad Wolf waits to be introduced before giving a speech in front of a new section of the border wall on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) The shadow of the border wall falls over U.S. Border Patrol agents, CBP officials and others as they wait for Acting Homeland Secretary Chad Wolf to arrive in front of a new section of the border wall on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) U.S. Border Patrol agents stand guard before Acting Homeland Secretary Chad Wolf gives a speech in front of a new section of the border wall on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) A small plane flies over a section of the border wall before the arrival of Acting Homeland Secretary Chad Wolf on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) A new section of the border wall connects to and older section on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Acting Homeland Secretary Chad Wolf walks in front of a new section of the border wall after giving a speech on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) A plaque hangs on the border wall honoring President Donald Trump and other top government officials for the completion of new sections of the wall after Acting Homeland Secretary Chad Wolf gave a speech in front of a new section of the border wall on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Acting Homeland Secretary Chad Wolf signs a plaque honoring President Donald Trump and others for the completion of new sections of the border wall on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Activist protest in front of the border wall after Acting Homeland Secretary Chad Wolf gave a speech on the other side of the wall on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Activist protest in front of the border wall after Acting Homeland Secretary Chad Wolf gave a speech on the other side of the wall on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Commissioner Mark Morgan greets Rodney S. Scott is Chief of the United States Border Patrol as he arrives in front of a new section of the boarder wall on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Acting Homeland Secretary Chad Wolf gives a speech in front of a new section of the border wall on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Rep. Longoria of Mission vying for Speaker of Texas House Kamala Harris to host private event at UTRGV’s Edinburg campus Hidalgo County inches closer to 2,000 COVID-19 deaths as 7 more die COVID-19 haunts seasonal business in McAllen Kamala Harris to rally Valley vote Friday