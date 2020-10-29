Hidalgo County inches closer to 2,000 COVID-19 deaths as 7 more die

Hidalgo County confirmed the deaths of another seven residents due to COVID-19 via a news release Thursday.

County Judge Richard F. Cortez continues to reference the current surge in cases across the country as a reminder to remain vigilant in mitigating the spread of the disease, and expressed grief over those who’ve died locally.

“The country is seeing record numbers of new cases,” Cortez said in the release. “We must prepare for that by being extra careful among crowds and by wearing facial coverings in public. I extend my condolences to the family and friends of those who died and my prayers to those who are sick.”

The county’s death toll now stands at 53 short of the 2,000 mark.

An additional 177 cases of the virus were also confirmed Thursday, raising the total in the county to 35,662. The net active cases in the county are at 2,331.

Another 64 people have also been released from isolation, bringing the overall number to 31,384.

For the first time in weeks, hospitalizations have exceeded the 150-170 range with 182 people with COVID-19 now in county hospitals. Of the 182, 67 are in intensive care units

Thus far, 194,754 COVID-19 tests have been administered with 35,662 returning positive and 158,668 negative.