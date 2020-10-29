Former Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke will be in Hidalgo County on Friday to help rally the Rio Grande Valley’s vote, according to Cynthia Cano, senior advisor for Beto O’Rourke.

Cano said O’Rourke will be engaging with voters in McAllen and Edinburg and throughout the county experiencing low voter turnout. He will be visiting polling sites and knocking on doors to encourage more voter participation.

Of 10 counties in Texas with the greatest number of registered voters, Hidalgo County comes in ninth place — 42% of registered voters as of Wednesday night — just above El Paso County, a region hit hard by a second COVID-19 wave.

O’Rourke has recently visited San Antonio, Houston, Garland and Dallas campaigning for the Biden-Harris Democratic ticket. He started heading south Thursday afternoon.

His visit Friday will coincide with the visit of the Democratic vice presidential candidate and Biden’s running mate, Kamala Harris. O’Rourke will be engaging with voters starting at 9 or 10 a.m, according to Cano. Then, he’ll join the UTRGV event featuring Senator Harris.

Follow O’Rourke’s social media accounts on Twitter and Facebook for details on specific locations throughout Friday morning.