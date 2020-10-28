South Texas Solar Systems is ready to change your world

By: Benjamin Treviño

Your home is the most important place for your family. If you own a company, your business is your livelihood. South Texas Solar Systems (STSS) understands this, which is why South Texas’ leading provider of solar panels puts time and effort into creating and installing a solar energy system that adapts to your own electric power needs.

“I want to make sure people have control of their electric bill,” said James Tanguma, Solar Systems Specialist at South Texas Solar Systems in McAllen. “Sometimes they don’t feel the difference, but every year their electric bills are getting higher. People don’t know that you can get a solar system installed with no money down, and you will pay less than what you pay for electricity on a monthly basis.”

Your current electricity bill is the largest factor in determining how much you’ll save by going solar. South Texas Solar Systems bases its designs on each customer’s kilowatt hour (kWh) consumption. This ensures each home gets the best quality regarding installation and renewable energy.

South Texas Solar Systems is backed by the best brands in the world, just to mention a few like Panasonic, Axitec, and Tesla. All of these companies have 25-year manufacturer warranty on their products coupled with STSS’s in-house 20-year service warranty. Consumers who aren’t sure if solar is a good fit can start out by getting a free inspection and estimate.

“We first have the roof inspected to determine if it is suitable for solar panels,” Tanguma said. “If the roof doesn’t pass inspection, we will not sell the system. We won’t install panels. People can get a free estimate. They can call me and I will set them up with no obligation.”

South Texas Solar Systems is a one-stop shop that includes sales, installation, and service twice a year which no other solar company in south Texas offers. Other companies will sell a solar system, but then customers are faced with the hiring of another company to install and service the system.

“We don’t do that,” Tanguma said. “We have everything under one roof, and we are the only ones in South Texas to offer 20-year maintenance to your system. Twice a year, we’ll go and clean out the panels to make sure there’s no dirt or water streaks accumulated. This optimizes the performance of your system. Some companies just slap some water on them or they’ll say the rain cleans them off, but that’s not going to work. They need to be cleaned, and we’re the only ones that go out and service these systems twice a year for 20 years.”

It’s fairly common for a solar system to produce more energy than a household (or business) can consume. According to the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), approximately 20-40% of collected solar energy goes back into the electric grid. A process known as net metering allows consumers to take the solar energy that they don’t use and sell it back to utility companies. This does not apply to electric cooperatives, but those customers can still save money by going solar.

“Some customers are paying only ten percent of their original electric bill, and some paying none.” Tanguma noted. “So if you’re a Magic valley or PUB customer, you can still go solar up to

90 percent. They still see a savings. I had one woman who was paying close to $400 a month for her electricity. She got a quote from me and then her electric bill is now $160.”

The federal government offers homeowners significant incentives for installing solar panels as an alternate energy source. Taxpayers can currently claim a significant deduction on solar system installation, but that will change at the end of the year.

“Right now, the US government is picking up 26% of the total cost,” said Tanguma. “But it’s going to end December 31, and next year’s tax credit be only 21%. As it stands now, the tax credit will be eliminated completely after next year.”

As an added incentive, South Texas Solar Systems is giving away a free JADE surgical air purifier with every purchase of a solar system. The bonus is available to customers who purchase a system between now and the end of the year.

“It’s a plus that we’re throwing in because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Tanguma. “It kills viruses and bacteria as small as .0025 Microns, CORONAVIRUS is .12 Microns. It’s a $2,700 unit that we’re giving away. We are using the same technology that is used in hospitals when surgeons are performing surgery, it’s an awesome piece of technology that eliminates 99.99% of Virus, Bacteria and Fungus.”

South Texas Solar Systems was founded in 2007 in San Antonio, and expanded into the Rio Grande Valley two years ago. STSS installs both residential and commercial systems. HEB and SpaceX Boca Chica are among the big names who have placed their trust in South Texas Solar Systems.

“You’re dealing with a company that has excellent pricing and excellent service,” Tanguma said. Don’t let negative feedback get to you. Get the facts, and don’t let this upcoming cooler weather stop you from going solar, because we do have customers that are concerned about keeping their house warm in the winter that still makes that electric meter run high. By going solar in the winter, you are ready for the upcoming year of that South Texas heat! Get a free quote so you can see what solar energy is all about.”

South Texas Solar Systems also offers emergency generators and Tesla power walls for storing excess energy. STSS wants to be the leader of the conversion process from a carbon-based energy system to a sustainably-based energy system. Individuals, businesses, and governments can all save big money by implementing STSS’s solar energy, building automation, and energy control solutions. For more information on how South Texas Solar Systems can change your world, call James Tanguma today at (956) 905-2007, or visit www.paylesssolar.com.