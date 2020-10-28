A Mission woman will have a place on a state-wide health council, Gov. Greg Abbott’s office announced Monday.

Abbott appointed Bonnie Notargiacomo, a program specialist for the Older Individual Blind Program at Texas Workforce Commission, to the State Independent Living Council.

The council is responsible for developing a comprehensive state plan that develops goals and funding for independent living services and related issues for persons with disabilities in Texas.

It is a nonprofit entity founded in 1989 and is mainly funded by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, according to the organization’s website.

Notargiacomo has over 25 years of experience working with people with disabilities, according to a news release issued by the governor’s office. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology from the University of Texas at Brownsville and a Master of Arts degree in vocational rehabilitation counseling from the University of Texas-Pan American.

Abbott appointed her and three others to the council on Monday for terms that expire Oct. 24, 2023.