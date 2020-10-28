Seventeen Pharr-San Juan-Alamo students earned a spot in the All-District Choir during the Texas Music Educators Association’s annual choir competition.

As a way to keep students safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic, TMEA hosted the contest virtually.

“We were ecstatic to hear the results of our choir students who participated in the TMEA choir competition recently,” PSJA Superintendent Dr. Jorge L. Arredondo said in the news release. “To the musicians who advanced to the next level, we know you’ll continue to make our district proud.”

Now, the 17 students will advance to the All-Region Choir Audition, which is virtually slated for December.

Also proud of the students’ accomplishments was PSJA Fine Arts Director Jon Taylor, who said the students’ dedication to excellence should be an example to everyone.

“We are incredibly proud of each of our All-District Choir students,” Taylor said in the release. “Their achievement is evidence of their talent and work ethic, as well as the amazing support of our teachers. Good luck at Regionals!”

The district congratulated the directors and the following PSJA singers for earning a spot in the All-District Choir:

PSJA ECHS

Marisol Mireles: 20th Chair, Soprano 2

PSJA Memorial ECHS

Devin Iliffe: 7th Chair, Tenor 1

Adrian Blanc: 17th Chair, Tenor 1

Jennifer Alvarez: 18th Chair, Soprano 1

PSJA North ECHS

Catherine Di Grazia: 1st Chair, Soprano 1

Alexa Ochoa: 1st Chair, Alto 1

Alexis Palomin: 1st Chair, Alto 2

Madison Alaniz: 2nd Chair, Alto 1

Jayson Goyre: 3rd Chair, Tenor 2

Alan Cruz: 3rd Chair, Bass 1

Ximena Ximenez: 4th Chair, Alto 1

Chanel Flores: 4th Chair, Alto 2

Jaylah Martínez: 6th Chair, Soprano 2

Cesar Alvarez: 8th chair, Bass 2

Camila Gonzalez-Lara: 10th Chair, Soprano 1

PSJA Southwest ECHS

Anaelda Ramos: 9th Chair, Alto 1

Dacia Villa: 11th Chair, Soprano 1