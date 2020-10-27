Pharr police arrest man accused in August shooting

A 20-year-old Pharr resident has been arrested on allegations of stopping a car at gunpoint last August and then shooting at a couple inside the vehicle.

Pharr police arrested Paul Edward Guzman on Monday and charged him with four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon — one count for each alleged gunshot.

According to police, the man was driving home from his mother-in-law’s house in Alamo on Aug. 15 with his girlfriend when the couple turned onto Longoria Street and saw five men standing in the middle of the road.

Investigators accuse Guzman of pointing a handgun at the couple and ordering them to exit the vehicle.

The man, who said he feared for his life, told police he pushed the gun out of the way and drove off and the five men got into a white Dodge Charger and gave chase, according to a probable cause affidavit.

That’s when investigators allege Guzman fired four shots at the couple.

“(The man) will testify that the defendant and the other subjects continued to follow him as he tried to get away. (The man) stated that when he was in the area of Rivera the defendant side swiped his vehicle with the white charger causing him to lose control of his vehicle and spun around 2 times,” the probable cause affidavit states.

He regained control of the vehicle and continued to flee.

When investigators interviewed the woman, she told them that she saw a black Camaro follow them from the home in Alamo and passed them as they turned onto Longoria, the affidavit states.

She said she saw the Camaro park at a “trap house” on the street, which Guzman exited before going to the middle of the road and ordering them out at gunpoint.

Guzman bailed out of jail on a total of $80,000 in attorney signature bonds on Wednesday, records show.