Mission man arraigned on murder charge

A 40-year-old Mission man entered a not guilty plea Tuesday morning to a charge of murder over an April shooting death.

Juan Pablo Alonzo appeared in court for arraignment on an indictment accusing him of shooting and killing Jose E. Ozul on April 22 in Alamo.

Alamo police arrested Alonzo on April 25 after he was discharged from McAllen Heart Hospital.

Both Alonzo and Ozul shot at each other at around 2:45 a.m. at a residence in the 300 block of Laura Drive after a verbal argument.

Alonzo sustained gunshots to his arm and leg, his attorney, Carlos A. Garcia, said during the hearing.

Alamo police say everyone at the scene witnessed the shooting.

“Each witness was interviewed individually and all witnesses confirmed that a verbal argument ensued between the defendant and J. Ozul,” the probable cause affidavit states. “Each witness confirmed that both subjects began to shoot each other which resulted in the death of J. Ozul.”

Alamo police say they have video evidence corroborating the witness statements.

Alonzo, who works in the oil and gas industry, has no prior criminal history, Garcia said.

He remains free on a $100,000 bond after bailing out of county jail on April 30.