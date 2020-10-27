Hidalgo Co. records 10 more COVID-19 deaths; 175 in hospitals

Ten COVID-19 related deaths were recorded on Tuesday along with 181 cases in Hidalgo County.

The death toll is now 1,934 with a total of 35,281 cases, according to a county news release issued Wednesday morning.

“I am saddened by the growing number of dead from the vicious disease,” Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez said in the release. “I offer sincere condolences to the family and friends of those who have died.”

The county also confirmed that there are currently 175 people in county hospitals with the virus, of which 69 are in intensive care units.

It was also reported that 75 people were released from isolation due to the virus, adding up to a total of 31,226 people in the county who have recovered from COVID-19.