Hidalgo woman accused of stabbing husband several times

Hidalgo police accuse a 46-year-old Michigan resident of stabbing her husband several times in the stomach after becoming angry at the man.

Authorities arrested Felicia Rosa Rodriguez just after midnight Saturday morning and charged her with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a family member.

She was arrested after McAllen Medical Center staff called the Hidalgo Police Department to report that a woman later, identified as Rodriguez, dropped off a man with several stab wounds to his stomach at the hospital, according to a probable cause affidavit.

An identification card in the man’s pocket listed an address in the 3400 block of East Azalea Avenue.

Hidalgo police met with the man’s nephew at the residence and told authorities that he lived in an apartment there with his wife.

“Officers observed several broken items in the kitchen through the window. Officers observed a yellow rag inside a white GMC Yukon with blood stains. Officers attempted to make contact at location but there was no answer,” the probable cause affidavit states.

Investigators say they then obtained a search warrant for the residence and vehicles.

“Once the search warrant was obtained force entry was made into the apartment where we observed Ms. Felicia Rosa Rodriguez locked inside the bedroom. Ms. Rodriguez attempted to clean all the blood stains from the floor and swiped (sic) all the broken glass objects,” the affidavit states.

Investigators also talked to her husband, who said “his wife Felicia got mad and grabbed a knife” before stabbing him several times.

He also said she threw an object at him resulting in a cut on his head.

The man, who needed surgery for his wounds, did not want to file charges.

Rodriguez remains jailed on a $275,000 bonds, records show.