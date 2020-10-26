Alamo woman scheduled for arraignment in intox manslaughter case

A 21-year-old Alamo woman is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday on an indictment alleging she drove drunk more than a year ago and hit and killed an 18-year-old man.

Ashley Espinosa Castro is charged with intoxication manslaughter and two counts of intoxication assault with a vehicle causing seriously bodily injury.

The woman is accused of being intoxicated on Aug. 11, 2019, when she ran a red light at the intersection of Farm-to-Market Road 1015 and Baker Road in Progreso and hit a vehicle causing Fidencio Enrique Deleon’s death.

A probable cause affidavit says Castro was driving northbound on FM 1015 after returning from Mexico, where she spent the day drinking margaritas, when she allegedly caused the crash.

She’s also accused of seriously injuring Jose Valenzuela and Norma Pina during the crash.

A jury indicted Castro on Oct. 6.

She has remained free on $20,000 in bonds.