5 more virus deaths recorded in Hidalgo County; cases up by 130

Hidalgo County reported five COVID-19 related deaths and 130 new cases of the virus on Monday.

The county’s top elected official also acknowledged the current surge of COVID-19 activity in the U.S.

“There is a nationwide surge in new cases and that reminds us that we need to remain cautious and avoid crowds while wearing facial coverings in public,” Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez said in a news release. “I extend my prayers to the family and friends of the five additional people in our community who have died because of this virus.”

Monday’s numbers were confirmed by the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services, and reflect the county’s standing as of Friday.

The county’s death rate has risen to 1,924, and the total number of positive cases climbed to 35,100.

As of Friday, there were 170 people in Hidalgo County hospitals with the virus, of which 70 were in intensive care units. Additionally, 686 people were released from isolation on Friday, raising that total to 31,151.

There are 2,025 net active cases in the county.

As of Friday, the county had administered a total of 188,882 COVID-19 tests, and 153,517 of those tests were negative.