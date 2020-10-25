HARLINGEN —Work-search requirements for Texas workers receiving jobless benefits will be reinstated Nov. 1.

The job search requirement was suspended in March as thousands of state workers grappled with the effects of the COVID-19 lockdowns and business closures.

All individuals receiving unemployment benefits will need to complete the designated number of work searches, beginning on the date listed in their work search notification document, Texas Workforce Commission officials said.

The work search notification document can be found in their correspondence inbox at www.ui.texasworkforce.org or their U.S. Postal Service Mailbox.

For example, for individuals with an initial or additional claim the week of Nov. 1, work search activities would be effective the week beginning Nov. 8.

For individuals with existing claims requesting payment the week of Nov. 1, work search activities would be effective the week beginning Nov. 15.

“The COVID-19 crisis has been difficult for everyone, creating new challenges for workers, employers and their families,” said TWC Executive Director Ed Serna. “Let me be clear: we are not over it. But we’re seeing employment opportunities begin to bounce back in Texas as our economy restarts. There are opportunities out there and getting Texans back to work and businesses up and running again will create even more.”

Furloughed workers with a definite return to work date that is within 12 weeks of the layoff are exempt from work search requirements.