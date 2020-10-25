Breaking numbers: Cameron County surpasses 2016 early voting numbers

With six days of early voting left in Cameron County, 62,918 in person early voting ballots have already been cast in the Nov. 3 General Election surpassing the total of 61,339 in person early voting ballots cast in 2016.

On Saturday, 2,672 early votes had been cast in the General Election.

Remi Garza, administrator of Cameron County’s Elections and Voter Registration, on Friday said he anticipated this year’s early voting numbers would surpass those cast in 2016.

Garza believes the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and what is happening nationally in the country is driving people to vote early.

He expects 70,000 to 80,000 early votes will be cast for this elections.

The 24 election polls around the county will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today. They will also be open next week, but at different times.