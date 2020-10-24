McAllen Memorial Leah Garcia (13) and Eliane Silberman (7) at the net against Sharyland Pioneer at McAllen Memorial gymnasium on Saturday, Oct.24,2020 in McAllen. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Sharyland Pioneer Jorieliss Caraballo (1) and Daisy Monie (8) with a dig against McAllen Memorial at McAllen Memorial gymnasium on Saturday, Oct.24,2020 in McAllen. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
McAllen Memorial Eliane Silberman (7) at the net against Sharyland PioneerJordan Bravo (10) at McAllen Memorial gymnasium on Saturday, Oct.24,2020 in McAllen. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Sharyland Pioneer Lorelai Hill (5) with a hit against McAllen Memorial Leah Garcia (13) and Eliane Silberman (7) at McAllen Memorial gymnasium on Saturday, Oct.24,2020 in McAllen. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
McAllen Memorial Natalie Silva (5) with a hit against Sharyland Pioneer Natalie Reyes (14) at McAllen Memorial gymnasium on Saturday, Oct.24,2020 in McAllen. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com

