Photo Gallery: McAllen Memorial in 5 over Sharyland Pioneer Delcia Lopez - October 24, 2020 McAllen Memorial Leah Garcia (13) and Eliane Silberman (7) at the net against Sharyland Pioneer at McAllen Memorial gymnasium on Saturday, Oct.24,2020 in McAllen. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Sharyland Pioneer Jorieliss Caraballo (1) and Daisy Monie (8) with a dig against McAllen Memorial at McAllen Memorial gymnasium on Saturday, Oct.24,2020 in McAllen. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com McAllen Memorial Eliane Silberman (7) at the net against Sharyland PioneerJordan Bravo (10) at McAllen Memorial gymnasium on Saturday, Oct.24,2020 in McAllen. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Sharyland Pioneer Lorelai Hill (5) with a hit against McAllen Memorial Leah Garcia (13) and Eliane Silberman (7) at McAllen Memorial gymnasium on Saturday, Oct.24,2020 in McAllen. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com McAllen Memorial Natalie Silva (5) with a hit against Sharyland Pioneer Natalie Reyes (14) at McAllen Memorial gymnasium on Saturday, Oct.24,2020 in McAllen. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com