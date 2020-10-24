Another Tropical Depression could impact the Gulf of Mexico

The South Texas coastline could experience some minor coastal flooding next week, as a broad surface low pressure over the northwestern Caribbean Sea could become a Tropical Depression.

The National Weather Service in Brownsville reports that the National Hurricane Center is closely monitoring the low pressure surface for some potential development.

The NWS says this system is becoming gradually better organized and will likely become a Tropical Depression later afternoon. This low pressure area is expected to move to the north or northwest steadily over the next several days, moving into the southern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday.

As this system moves into the southern Gulf of Mexico, there will be a steady increasing potential for minor coastal flooding along the lower Texas coastline next week, mainly during the high tide cycles, the NWS reports.

Additionally, the building surf from this potential tropical depression will also lead to the increased risk of dangerous rip currents and hazardous Gulf marine conditions next week.

Local Impacts:

>>Minor Coastal Flooding

>>High Surf and Rip Currents

>>Hazardous Marine Conditions in the Gulf waters

Residents of Deep South Texas and people traveling to the beaches this upcoming week should continue to monitor the latest forecasts at weather.gov/bro and hurricanes.gov.