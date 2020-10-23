Edinburg High’s Rolando Abrego (6) under pressure by Mission High defenders Justin Soto (50) and Jude Jaime (23) during the 1st half of a high school football game at Tom Landry Stadium on Friday, Oct.23,2020 in Mission. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Mission High defender Justin Soto (5) zeros in on Edinburg High’s Rolando Abrego (6) during the 1st half of a high school football game at Tom Landry Stadium on Friday, Oct.23,2020 in Mission. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Mission High defenders Julio Reyes (33) breaks up a pass intended for Edinburg High Justin Gonzalez (21) during the 1st half of a high school football game at Tom Landry Stadium on Friday, Oct.23,2020 in Mission. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Edinburg High Dylan Garza (15) stumbles after a catch as Mission High defender Luis Briseo (28) flips on the play during the 2nd half of a high school football game at Tom Landry Stadium on Friday, Oct.23,2020 in Mission. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Mission High Tajh Jones (7) opens his stride against Edinburg High Aleksander Trevino(28) during the 2nd half of a high school football game at Tom Landry Stadium on Friday, Oct.23,2020 in Mission. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Mission High Jose Ortiz (81) weaves his way through the Edinburg High defense during the 1st half of a high school football game at Tom Landry Stadium on Friday, Oct.23,2020 in Mission. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Mission High’s Andrew Maldonado (22) is pushed out of bounds by Edinburg High Justin Gonzalez (21) during the 1st half of a high school football game at Tom Landry Stadium on Friday, Oct.23,2020 in Mission. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
MIssion High’s Damien Cortez (27) scampers for a touchdown past Edinburg High defender Albert Armendariz (24) during the 1st half of a high school football game at Tom Landry Stadium on Friday, Oct.23,2020 in Mission. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Mission High’s Andrew Maldonado (22) gets a hand in his face by Edinburg High Justin Gonzalez (21) during the 1st half of a high school football game at Tom Landry Stadium on Friday, Oct.23,2020 in Mission. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com

