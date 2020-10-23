Flash Briefing-SportsSportsHigh SchoolLocalMultimediaPhotos Photo Gallery: Mission Eagles soar past Edinburg High 51-7 Delcia Lopez - October 23, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt Edinburg High’s Rolando Abrego (6) under pressure by Mission High defenders Justin Soto (50) and Jude Jaime (23) during the 1st half of a high school football game at Tom Landry Stadium on Friday, Oct.23,2020 in Mission. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Mission High defender Justin Soto (5) zeros in on Edinburg High’s Rolando Abrego (6) during the 1st half of a high school football game at Tom Landry Stadium on Friday, Oct.23,2020 in Mission. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Mission High defenders Julio Reyes (33) breaks up a pass intended for Edinburg High Justin Gonzalez (21) during the 1st half of a high school football game at Tom Landry Stadium on Friday, Oct.23,2020 in Mission. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Edinburg High Dylan Garza (15) stumbles after a catch as Mission High defender Luis Briseo (28) flips on the play during the 2nd half of a high school football game at Tom Landry Stadium on Friday, Oct.23,2020 in Mission. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Mission High Tajh Jones (7) opens his stride against Edinburg High Aleksander Trevino(28) during the 2nd half of a high school football game at Tom Landry Stadium on Friday, Oct.23,2020 in Mission. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Mission High Jose Ortiz (81) weaves his way through the Edinburg High defense during the 1st half of a high school football game at Tom Landry Stadium on Friday, Oct.23,2020 in Mission. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Mission High’s Andrew Maldonado (22) is pushed out of bounds by Edinburg High Justin Gonzalez (21) during the 1st half of a high school football game at Tom Landry Stadium on Friday, Oct.23,2020 in Mission. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com MIssion High’s Damien Cortez (27) scampers for a touchdown past Edinburg High defender Albert Armendariz (24) during the 1st half of a high school football game at Tom Landry Stadium on Friday, Oct.23,2020 in Mission. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Mission High’s Andrew Maldonado (22) gets a hand in his face by Edinburg High Justin Gonzalez (21) during the 1st half of a high school football game at Tom Landry Stadium on Friday, Oct.23,2020 in Mission. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Duran, Mission manhandle Edinburg High in dominant return SaberCat surge: Edinburg Vela storms past Mission Veterans Photo Gallery: Edinburg Vela routs Mission Veterans 49-13 Notebook: Five key takeaways from McHi, Mercedes Money over child’s care allegedly led to stabbing