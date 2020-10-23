Hidalgo County reports 5 COVID-19 deaths

Hidalgo County reported five more people died due to complications from COVID-19, and there were another 171 new cases confirmed.

The five individuals who died included a man and a woman, both over 70 years old, from Edinburg, a Weslaco woman over 70 years old, a McAllen man also over 70 and a McAllen woman in her 40s, according to a news release issued by the county.

“Five deaths from this disease are five too many,” Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez said. “I send my condolences to the family and friends of those who have died.”

There are now a total of 1,919 deaths related to the coronavirus in Hidalgo County and 34,970 confirmed positive cases. Of those, 2,586 are active.

County officials also reported 165 individuals with COVID-19 were currently hospitalized and 67 of them were receiving treatment at an intensive care unit.