Eight more people die from COVID-19 in RGV

Eight more people throughout the Rio Grande Valley died from COVID-19 related complications, county officials reported Friday.

In Hidalgo County, five more people died due to COVID-19, and officials confirmed another 171 new cases.

The five individuals who died included a man and a woman, both over 70 years old, from Edinburg, a Weslaco woman over 70 years old, a McAllen man also over 70 and a McAllen woman in her 40s, according to a news release issued by the county.

“Five deaths from this disease are five too many,” Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez said. “I send my condolences to the family and friends of those who have died.”

There are now a total of 1,919 deaths related to the coronavirus in Hidalgo County and 34,970 confirmed positive cases. Of those, 2,586 are active.

County officials also reported 165 individuals with COVID-19 were currently hospitalized and 67 of them were receiving treatment at an intensive care unit.

In Edinburg, there were two new positive cases at the Evins Regional Juvenile Center, according to a news release issued by the Texas Juvenile Justice Department. One of the individuals was a youth and the other was a youth development coach.

Since the start of the pandemic, 43 youths and 64 staff members at the facility have tested positive for COVID-19.

In Cameron County, health officials reported three more coronavirus-related deaths on Friday.

The deceased included two Brownsville men, one in his 40s and one in his 70s, and a Harlingen woman in her 70s.

The county also reported an additional 39 confirmed cases of the disease, bringing the total number of fatalities there to 1,078 and the total number of confirmed cases to 23,976. Currently, 2,227 of those cases are active.

Additionally, two county employees also tested positive. Both worked at the public works office for Cameron County Precinct 3, according to a news release. The county declined to disclose any other information, citing privacy laws.

Reflecting numbers from Thursday, Starr County reported another 18 residents had tested positive. Currently, there are 323 active cases there and a total of 185 COVID-related deaths.