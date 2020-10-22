Starr County extends early voting hours

Starr County citizens will have more time to vote after the county’s election office extended the hours of operation for their main polling site.

The county’s polling site located at the Starr County courthouse will be open this Sunday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Next week, from Oct. 26-30, that polling site will also be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Previously, the site was only scheduled to be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on those days.

Ballots at the polling places for county-wide elections include the presidential and senate races as well as the race for Precinct 3 county commissioner, the only contested commissioner’s race in the general election.

Longtime Precinct 3 Commissioner Eloy Garza, the Democrat on the ticket, is being challenged by a write-in candidate, Marissa Sepulveda.

Voting at the Starr County Courthouse, located at 401 N. Britton Ave. in Rio Grande City, is taking place in the commissioners court room.