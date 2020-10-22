Edinburg Vela’s Anthony Sotelo (7) makes a cut against Mission Veterans Leeroy Villanueva (22) during the first half of a high school football game at Tom Landry Stadium on Thursday, Oct.22,2020 in Mission. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Edinburg Vela’s PJ Rivera (1) in the grasp by Mission Veterans defender Michael Pena (11) during the first half of a high school football game at Tom Landry Stadium on Thursday, Oct.22,2020 in Mission. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Edinburg Vela’s Joshua Garcia (8) sprints past Mission Veterans defender Erik Arredondo (10) during the first half of a high school football game at Tom Landry Stadium on Thursday, Oct.22,2020 in Mission. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Mission Veterans Ricky Reyna (7) looks to escape Edinburg Vela defender (99) during the first half of a high school football game at Tom Landry Stadium on Thursday, Oct.22,2020 in Mission. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Mission Veterans Aj Gonzaque (1) is up ended by Edinburg Vela defender Justin Navarro (32) during the first half of a high school football game at Tom Landry Stadium on Thursday, Oct.22,2020 in Mission. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Mission Veterans Aj Gonzaque (1) scampers for extra yardage after a catch and run against Edinburg Vela Justin Navarro (32) during the first half of a high school football game at Tom Landry Stadium on Thursday, Oct.22,2020 in Mission. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Mission Veterans Allen Vazquez (4) looks for running room against Edinburg Vela defender Erik Arguello (18) during the first half of a high school football game at Tom Landry Stadium on Thursday, Oct.22,2020 in Mission. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Mission Veterans Ricky Reyna(7) with a quick pass against Edinburg Vela defender (40) during the first half of a high school football game at Tom Landry Stadium on Thursday, Oct.22,2020 in Mission. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Edinburg Vela’s Austin Carrillo (3) weaves past Mission Veterans defenders during the first half of a high school football game at Tom Landry Stadium on Thursday, Oct.22,2020 in Mission. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR