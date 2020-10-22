Blue Bell Ice Cream bringing back holiday favorites

Just in time for the holidays, Blue Bell Ice Cream is bringing back some of your holiday favorites.

Its Christmas Cookies Ice Cream was first introduced in 2011 and is described as a favorite with everyone’s holiday cookies – chocolate chip, snickerdoodle and sugar -combined in a tasty sugar cookie ice cream with red sprinkles and green icing.

Blue Bell’s Peppermint Ice Cream, also a fan favorite is described as a cool, refreshing peppermint ice cream sprinkled with peppermint candy pieces.

The ice cream maker says these flavors are available for a limited time during the holiday season.