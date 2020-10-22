Abbott: Mexico to fulfill 1944 Water Treaty Agreement

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday that Mexico will fulfill its obligations to Texas under the Utilization of Waters of the Colorado and Tijuana Rivers and of the Rio Grande (1944 Water Treaty), which was signed Feb. 3, 1944.

The 1944 Water Treaty obligates Mexico to deliver to United States 1,750,000 acre-feet (AF) of water over a five-year cycle. The current cycle began on Oct. 25, 2015 and will end Saturday. Water deliveries under the 1944 Water Treaty are vital for irrigating crops, supplying water to municipalities, and conducting mining and industrial operations along the Rio Grande in Texas.

Earlier this year, Abbott sent a letter urging U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to ensure enforcement of these treaty obligations.

“This agreement helps ensure that water obligations will be met before the end of this cycle, providing a much-needed resource to communities in the region,” said Abbott. “This water is essential for Texans along the Rio Grande to grow crops, provide food, and support local municipalities and businesses.”