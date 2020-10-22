284 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths, 172 hospitalizations in Hidalgo Co.

Hidalgo County reported eight more coronavirus-related deaths and 284 new cases of the virus as hospitalization rates for the county remain fairly static.

So far the county has recorded 34,799 positive cases, 1,914 of which have resulted in a person’s death.

County hospitals continued to treat 172 COVID-19 patients Thursday, 68 of them in intensive care units. Hospitalizations were at 176 the previous day.

“The continued rise of these numbers prompted me to amend my emergency orders, which went into effect today,” Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez wrote in a release. “Door-to-door Halloween won’t happen this year because I feel compelled, after speaking with local health experts and mayors, to protect our kids from exposure to this virus. My condolences go out to the family and friends of those who have died.”