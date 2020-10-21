Workforce Solutions to host free events with career opportunities

Workforce Solutions Cameron will host two free events for the community that intend to increase awareness of the training opportunities available as well as help attendees find jobs in several areas.

The first event is called “Train for Success Virtual Career” and will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Oct. 28.

Those who attend will be able to speak with partners directly regarding the training programs each provider offers. The target audiences are: low-income adults, adult dislocated workers, and youth ages 16-24.

Some of the in-demand industries that will be highlighted at the virtual event include: Healthcare, Construction/Manufacturing and automotive.

The second event is the annual “Hiring Red, White & You” job fair which will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Nov. 5. and is open to the general public with an emphasis on veterans and veteran’s spouses.

This is the largest job fair in the county and every year there are more than 50 employers in attendance with thousands of available positions.

“As our local economy begins to rebound from the pandemic, I urge all jobseekers, and especially veterans, to take advantage of these opportunities to explore new careers and re-join the Cameron County workforce,” Pat Hobbs, executive director of Workforce Solutions Cameron, said.

“Please be assured that Workforce Solutions Cameron will be here to assist you in your search for a better quality of life.”

In a press conference back in August, Hobbs said there are approximately 36,000 individuals without a job in the county after being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said there are several programs available for the community that include retraining employees, since some jobs are not coming back due to the pandemic. He added they received $875,000 in grant money from the Texas Workforce Commission.

“Mainly our money is for training. There are jobs that are not coming back, people are going to need to be retrained, take a new look on what their interest and capabilities are and come to the workforce center and register for assistance from our training dollars,” he said.

“We not only have this $875,000 from the state, but we also have our regular funding, which our budget is about $34 million every year.”

Hobbs said the money covers several types of assistance that will help lower the COVID-19 impact on the local economy and on businesses.

“These funds cover various types of assistance; one grant is called ‘layoff aversion.’ If a business is having trouble getting the resources to get back up and rehire their employees, we have some funding that can help,” he said.

For more information visit wfscameron.org.