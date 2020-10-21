Weslaco police make arrest in 18-year-old man’s stabbing

Weslaco police say they’ve arrested 21-year-old resident Vincent Cedillo on accusations he stabbed an 18-year-old man Tuesday afternoon.

Cedillo is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was given a $200,000 bond.

“ (The) reason behind (the) stabbing is still being investigated,” Weslaco police spokesman Eric Hernandez said.

The incident occurred near the Las Brisas Subdivision at around 4 p.m., police said on Facebook Tuesday afternoon.

Initially, police were asking the public to avoid the area of FM 1015 and Mile 9 Roads because Cedillo was on the run, which resulted in two schools being placed on lockdown.

About an hour later, police said they had arrested a suspect.

The victim in the case is Alberto Fernandez, Hernandez said.