Hidalgo County virus hospitalizations up slightly as 7 more die

Hidalgo County reported seven new coronavirus-related deaths and 172 new cases Wednesday as the local death toll continues to slowly creep toward 2,000.

Thus far, 1,906 people in the county have died of COVID-19 and 34,515 have tested positive for the virus.

The county reported a slight change in hospitalization rates Wednesday, with the number of individuals with COVID-19 increasing by one to 176 patients and the number of coronavirus patients in intensive care units going up from 66 to 74.

“I offer condolences to the family and friends of those who have died and prayers to

those who are ill,” Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez wrote in a statement. “We must continue to act with caution.”

The Associated Press reported Tuesday that cases in Texas are soaring, reaching 4,856 new infections confirmed at the time and over 400 more than what state health officials reported Monday.

There were also 4,588 COVID-19 patients in Texas hospitals as of Tuesday, the most since Aug. 26, according to the AP, as the state reached 833,557 cases in total, of which 83,973 were active at that time.

These figures do not account for individuals who may be infected yet haven’t gotten tested, meaning the numbers are likely higher than what can be confirmed.