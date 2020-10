SpaceX conducted a successful static fire of the Starship SN8 prototype’s three rocket engines early this morning at the company’s Boca Chica complex.

The test was a necessary step toward a flight of the prototype to 50,000 feet, which could come before the end of this month or in early November.

(CLICK HERE to see the static fire test.)

The highest a Starship prototype has flown so far is 500 feet.