RGC police officer arrested

The Rio Grande City Police Department has released on Facebook that one of its own has been arrested and charged with a felony.

“Officer Albert Garcia has been with the Rio Grande City Police Department for over a year. Earlier today, we learned that Garcia was arrested and faces a felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon,” the post says.

RGC police provided no information on the allegations or what agency arrested Garcia in the post.

“The Rio Grande City Police Department strongly believes being transparent with the community we serve is of the utmost importance,” the post states. “Our department expects and will continue to hold its officers both on and off-duty to the highest standards of ethics, conduct, and integrity.”

RGC spokeswoman Ashly Custer said Garcia is facing pending administrative action.

Details of what that action is aren’t being immediately released.

This is a developing story.