Sharyland Pioneer quarterback Eddie Lee Marburger had quite the debut to his senior season last weekend.

The Diamondbacks’ gunslinger threw for 405 yards, ran for 115 yards and scored six total touchdowns in a 49-28 win over McAllen Rowe, earning Marburger The Monitor’s Player of the Week for the week of Oct. 12-18.

Marburger’s night began with an 8-yard strike on a slant to Joseph Graham Jr. for Pioneer’s first touchdown. Minutes later, the UTSA commit dropped a dime into the left corner of the end zone for another score to Gavin De La Garza. After punching two rushing touchdowns from 11 and 13 yards out, Marburger delivered his third and fourth touchdown throws of the night on a 3-yard slant to Graham Jr. and a 61-yard bomb to Tristan Castillo.

Marburger is the second recipient of The Monitor’s Player of the Week honors in 2020 after Hidalgo’s Zach Carrera came away with it during the week of Oct. 5-11. Carrera ran for 223 yards and one touchdown in a 32-0 win against Grulla.

Marburger’s standout week drew statewide attention as he was nominated for Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Mr. Texas Football Player of the Week for Week 8. Marburger is in the running against top state competition from the Class 1A through 6A levels.

To vote for Mr. Texas Football Player of the Week for Week 8, visit www.texasfootball.com and vote on the right side of the screen.

Marburger and the Diamondbacks will be back in action with a non-district home game against McAllen Memorial at 7 p.m. Thursday at Richard Thompson Stadium in a matchup of two Rio Grande Valley powers.

