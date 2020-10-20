Local athletic coordinator arrested on sexual abuse of a child charge

An athletic coordinator for the Jubilee Academy Brownsville Campus has been arrested by state and local officials on allegations he was preying on an 11-year-old via social media.

Deira Allan Glover was arrest today by investigators with the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office Special Investigations Unit and the Combes Police Department, the DA’s office reported in a press release.

Glover is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, improper relationship between educator and student, online solicitation of a minor and enticing a child with intent to commit a felony.

He will be remanded to the Cameron County Jail to await his initial appearance before a magistrate, authorities said.

The Brownsville Herald is awaiting comment from Jubilee Academy.