Jubilee athletic coordinator arrested on sexual assault of a child charge

An athletic coordinator for the Jubilee Brownsville Campus has been arrested by state and local officials on allegations he was preying on an 11-year-old via social media.

Deira Allan Glover was arrested Tuesday by investigators with the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office Special Investigations Unit and the Combes Police Department, the DA’s office reported in a press release.

Glover is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, improper relationship between educator and student, online solicitation of a minor and enticing a child with intent to commit a felony.

In a prepared statement Jubilee officials said “Jubilee Academies is committed to the goal of excellence in education for all children in a safe and secure environment. Allegations have been made about a Jubilee-Brownsville employee that have led to an arrest. Although we have no reason to believe at this time the incident in question is associated with the campus or any students or staff, Jubilee is cooperating fully with the investigation and taking all appropriate actions in accordance with the law and our organizational policy.

“Effective immediately, the employee has been terminated and is prohibited from being on any Jubilee Academies property. As this is an ongoing investigation, we can give no further comment.”

District Attorney Luis V. Saenz said, “It is unfortunate that modern technology is a common tool for predators to take advantage of our children. Parents should stay engaged with their children, keep a watchful eye on online presence and app usage, and never be afraid to ask what they are doing and with whom they are communicating.”

The Rio Grande Valley Child Exploitation Task Force and special agents with Homeland Security Investigations, the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office and Valley Baptist Medical Center-Harlingen assisted with the investigation and arrest.

Glover will be remanded to the Cameron County Jail to await his initial appearance before a magistrate, authorities said.

lmartinez@brownsvilleherald.com