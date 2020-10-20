Hidalgo County reports 164 new COVID-19 cases; four more deaths

Hidalgo County announced four additional COVID-19 related deaths and 164 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday morning.

The county’s COVID-19 related death toll climbed to 1,899, and there are now 34,343 known COVID-19 cases.

“I continue to lament over these deaths and I send heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of those who have perished from this vicious disease,” Judge Richard F. Cortez said in a news release. “We will get through this as a community.”

The county announced in the news release that they have adopted a new format in order to provide more accuracy when reporting on the coronavirus’s impact here.

“The Health and Human Services Department intends to publicly release new numbers by midday that reflects the previous day,” the release read. “This gives health department officials more time to input data and assess its accuracy.”

As of Monday evening, there were 175 residents in county hospitals with COVID-19 related issues, of which 66 were in intensive care units. The county also reported that 79 people were released from isolation on Monday, raising that total to 29,946.

There are currently 2,498 net active cases of coronavirus in Hidalgo County.

The county has administered 179,331 COVID-19 cases as of Monday evening, of which 144,755 yielded negative results.