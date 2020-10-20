Hidalgo, Cameron counties report six more COVID-19 deaths

Hidalgo County announced four additional COVID-19 related deaths and 164 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday morning.

The county’s COVID-19 related death toll climbed to 1,899 and there are now 34,343 known COVID-19 cases.

“I continue to lament over these deaths and I send heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of those who have perished from this vicious disease,” County Judge Richard F. Cortez said in a news release. “We will get through this as a community.”

The county also announced they have adopted a new format in order to provide more accuracy when reporting on the coronavirus’ impact here.

“The Health and Human Services Department intends to publicly release new numbers by midday that reflects the previous day,” the release read. “This gives health department officials more time to input data and assess its accuracy.”

As of Monday evening, there were 175 residents in county hospitals with COVID-19 related issues, of which 66 were in intensive care units. The county also reported that 79 people were released from isolation on Monday, raising that total to 29,946.

There are currently 2,498 net active cases of coronavirus in Hidalgo County.

The county has administered 179,331 COVID-19 cases as of Monday evening, of which 144,755 yielded negative results.

Meanwhile, Cameron County confirmed 53 new cases of COVID-19, and two additional COVID-19 related deaths.

Over half of the new cases came from Brownsville, which is confirmed to have 28 new cases.

The two COVID-19 related deaths are also reported to have been residents of Brownsville. They were a woman in her 80s and a man in his 40s.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Cameron County now stands at 23,871, and the total number of COVID-19 related deaths has risen to 1,070.

The county also announced that an additional 82 people have recovered from the virus, raising that total to 21,557.

Starr County reported nine new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

There are currently 301 active cases there, and 3,399 people have recovered from the virus.

The county has had a total of 179 COVID-19 related deaths.