Two COVID-19 deaths reported in Cameron Co.; Starr Co. postpones bar reopenings

Two COVID-19 deaths were confirmed in Cameron County on Monday, along with 109 new cases.

The individuals who died include a man from Brownsville in his 40s and a woman from Laguna Vista in her 60s, according to a county news release.

Sixty of the new cases are Brownsville residents.

The total death count in Cameron County is now 1,068, and the total case count is 23,818, according to the release.

Hidalgo County did not release its figures Monday.

Willacy County announced Monday five new cases of COVID-19 were reported within the past three days, bringing the total cases there to 1,177.

Three of the five new cases are of children between 10 and 19 years old, county officials said.

Also on Monday, Starr County Judge Eloy Vera announced he was postponing the reopening of bars and prohibiting all non-municipal Halloween festivities this year.

“Our residents have done a great job of following safety protocols and we have had some success working to change their daily routine to now include wearing facial coverings and avoiding crowds,” Vera wrote in a county release.

“We are in this together and will continue to fight for our community and residents to be healthy and safe,” he added.

County-sanctioned events will be held in a curbside style to promote safety and social distancing guidelines.