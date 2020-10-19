Texas Rangers, Starr Co. sheriff’s office investigating death in county jail

The Starr County Sheriff’s office and the Texas Rangers are currently investigating a man’s death at the Starr County jail.

The sheriff’s office announced on social media deputies at the Starr County Detention Center found a 32-year-old man in their custody, identified as Edgar Garza of Roma, unresponsive in the restroom stall of his holding cell just after midnight Monday.

The detention officers proceeded to provide medical attention until EMS personnel arrived, according to the statement from the sheriff’s office.

At about 1:35 a.m., Pct. 8 Justice of the Peace Luis Garcia pronounced Garza dead and ordered an autopsy.

Starr County jail records show Garza was booked into the jail at 9:28 p.m. Sunday on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.

The sheriff’s office stated that as standard protocol, the Texas Rangers will be leading the investigation.

“The Starr County Sheriff’s Office will continue to ensure the public that the Starr County Detention Center takes the necessary measures to ensure the safety of its inmates and staff,” the office stated. “Starr County Detention Center provides medical attention and follows the guidelines set by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.”